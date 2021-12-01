Bombay High Court grants default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon – Elgar Parishad caste violence case.

BREAKING : Bombay High Court Grants Default Bail To Sudha Bharadwaj In Bhima Koregaon Case; Refuses Bail To 8 Other Accused https://t.co/pHmiEsOmJg — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 1, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)