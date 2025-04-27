A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra today, April 27. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a plywood warehouse in Bhiwandi. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While the firefighting operation is underway, fire officer Sachin Sawant said, "Cooling process is currently underway. We are trying to complete the firefighting operation as soon as possible." Bhiwandi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Mani Surat Complex in Maharashtra, Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Massive Blaze Erupts in Bhiwandi

#WATCH | Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Fire officer Sachin Sawant says, "...Cooling process is currently underway. We are trying to complete the firefighting operation as soon as possible..." https://t.co/NWM5y5E5wS pic.twitter.com/dn0KGlrGJj — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2025

