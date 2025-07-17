A massive 8-foot-deep crater suddenly appeared on a major road near Maharana Pratap Nagar in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after relentless rainfall on Thursday. The dramatic sinkhole, right in front of Jyoti Talkies, disrupted traffic on one of the city’s busiest stretches. The damaged road falls under the Public Works Department (PWD), raising fresh questions about infrastructure safety during monsoon. Officials suspect an old drainage line beneath may have collapsed due to waterlogging. Photos of the gaping hole have gone viral, sparking outrage and memes online. Navi Mumbai Rains: Several Vehicles Get Stuck After Part of Road Caves In at Vashi Plaza Commercial Complex Following Heavy Rainfall in the City (Watch Video).

8-Foot-Deep Crater Appears Near Jyoti Talkies As Road Caves In

