Bhopal, MP | A man, involved in construction business, was distressed as he had taken advance money from clients & had not been able to fulfill their needs due to financial constraints: DCP Zone 4, on suicide attempt by 6 members of a family at Bairagarh Kalan village in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/h4spiYfVIU— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)