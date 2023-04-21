Some unidentified bike-borne miscreants reportedly hurled bombs at a Hotel in the Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening. Two bike-borne miscreants reportedly threw bombs at a room of Hotel Urmi for some unknown reasons and fled the spot before anyone could notice them. Police have launched investigation into the incident. Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants Hurl Bomb At Car of BJP Leader Vijaylakshmi Chandel’s Son in Prayagraj, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Bomb Hurled At Hotel

Bombs hurled at a hotel in Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar; police reach spot#Odisha pic.twitter.com/JBPbFf2WJJ — OTV (@otvnews) April 20, 2023

