Two bike-borne miscreants hurled two crude bombs at the car of BJP leader Vijaylakshmi Chandel’s son in UP’s Prayagraj in broad daylight. The BJP leader's son who has been identified as Vidhan Singh was traveling in the car with a friend during the attack. The attackers were reportedly linked to the son of a police constable. The attack was caught on CCTV video. Police have begun investigations in the case after an FIR was lodged. Uttar Pradesh: Mother of Minor Thrashes Eve-Teaser With Chappal in Kanpur, Video of Beating Goes Viral.

Attack on BJP Leader’s Son in Prayagraj

In UP's Prayagraj, Vidhan Singh, son of a local BJP leader Vijaylakshmi Chandel, was attacked after bike borne assailants hurled crude bombs on his SUV. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at Jhunsi police station in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/dbV4R9gZcX — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 7, 2023

