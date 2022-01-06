A 84-year-old man from from Aurai village in the Puraini block of Madhepura district has claimed that he took the Covid-19 vaccine 11 times. State health department officials have launched a probe into the matter. Bihar: 84-Year-Old Man From Madhepura District Claims to Have Been Jabbed With COVID-19 Vaccine 11 Times

Bihar: 84-year-old Brahamdev Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district, claims that he has taken 11 doses of Covid vaccine "I never fell ill since I started taking the vaccine and my health has started to improve," says Brahamdev pic.twitter.com/A23E690A4W — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)