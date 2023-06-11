A massive fire broke out at Bhagalpur railway station in Bihar. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a VIP guest room at Bhagalpur railway station. After the incident came to light, the fire was brought under control. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. "Cause of the fire is unknown," Satendra Kumar, Railway Officer said. Bihar: Fire Breaks Out at Two Temples in Kishanganj's Matsan Chowk, Police Launch Probe To Ascertain Reason Behind Blaze.

Blaze Erupts at Bhagalpur Railway Station

The fire was brought under control, and there are no injuries. Cause of the fire is unknown: Satendra Kumar, Railway Officer pic.twitter.com/Qj3iEJGnqS — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

