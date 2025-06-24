In a shocking incident, the son of LJP Block President Arun Yadav was allegedly beaten to death over a long-standing land dispute late on Monday night, June 23, in Saharsa, Bihar. The victim, namely, Rakesh Kumar, was attacked in the Salakhua police station area, where his mother was also injured while trying to intervene. SDPO Alok Kumar confirmed that a case of physical assault and murder is being investigated. Arun Yadav accused multiple members of Kapoorchand Yadav’s family, including sons, grandsons, and in-laws, of carrying out the brutal attack in groups. Two suspects have been arrested so far. Police continue to probe the case and search for the remaining accused. Bihar Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 6-Year-Old Girl in Vaishali When She Was on Her Way to Buy Biscuits.

LJP Leader’s Son Beaten to Death in Saharsa

Saharsa, Bihar: LJP Block President Arun Yadav says, "My son was murdered by the four sons of Kapoorchand Yadav, along with three grandsons, a daughter, and two sons-in-law. Their relatives are also in Koparia. These people came in groups, brutally attacked my son repeatedly..." pic.twitter.com/GMaeCDoK0K — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)