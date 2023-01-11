A police van was set on fire and government vehicles were vandalised allegedly by locals in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday after policemen allegedly assaulted a farmer while he was sleeping last night. Reportedly, a group of farmers has been protesting for the last 85 days against a thermal power company demanding better rates for their land which is being acquired for Chausa Power Plant. Bihar: Railway Officials Suspended for Thrashing Passenger, Travelling Without Ticket, in Muzaffarpur Station (Watch Video).

Police Van Torched, Government Vehicles Vandalised in Bihar:

Bihar | Police van set on fire, govt vehicles vandalised by locals in Buxar as they alleged that police entered a farmer's house last night & thrashed him A group of farmers are protesting here demanding better rates for their land which is being acquired for Chausa Power Plant pic.twitter.com/OKdYXIO2MC — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Locals Set Ablaze Policevan:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)