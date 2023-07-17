A video from farewell party organised for a BDO (Block Development Officer) in Bihar's Khagaria has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows that a woman dancer was called to perform at the farewell party for outgoing BDO Sunil Kumar. The woman is seen performing "obscene dance" to a Bhojpuri song with innuendos. A person is also seen showring money on the dancer. The District Magistrate (DM) took cognisance of the viral video and ordered a probe. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl Dancer Raped in Bihar's Gopalganj District.

Viral Video of Obscene Dance Performance at Bihar BDO's Farewell Party:

