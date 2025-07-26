A jaw-dropping video from Bihar’s Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Janseva Intercity Express has gone viral, capturing a thief’s wild escape after snatching a passenger’s mobile phone near Munger. The clip, shared on social media, shows the accused clinging to the train’s footboard as it speeds past Bariarpur station on July 22. Passengers screamed and tried to attack him with a belt, while the thief shockingly threatened to pull others down if not allowed to flee. Amid the chaos, he slid under the coach and held on beneath the moving train before leaping into the bushes after crossing a bridge. The Railway Police have launched an investigation, with Jamalpur Railway SP Raman Chaudhary confirming efforts are underway to identify the accused. The incident has renewed concerns over safety on this route, notorious for theft and snatching, as passengers call for tighter security and better patrolling on Bihar trains. Caught on Camera: Thief Breaks Into Dance During Robbery at Grocery Store in UP's Sambhal, Flees With Dry Fruits (Watch Video).

Theft on Train in Bihar

In Munger Bihar, people force phone theft to just jump from the running tree #munger #bihar pic.twitter.com/NjXSqjlYZP — CLARITYBHARAT (@claritybharat) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)