Thieves who went to commit theft at a grocery store in the Bahjoi town of Sambhal district not only stole items but were also seen dancing, an act that has now gone viral on social media. The theft occurred two days ago, with the thieves making off with cashews and pistachios. However, the incident became unique when the thieves started dancing after seeing the dry fruits. Their dance moves were captured on CCTV, and the footage has since gone viral. Local police are investigating the matter and using the CCTV footage to identify the culprits. After the video went viral, the search for the thieves has intensified. Live Firing Caught on Camera in UP: 2 Bike-Borne Men Open Fire Outside Released Prisoner’s House in Meerut, Police Respond After Video Surfaces.

Thief Breaks Into Dance During Robbery at Grocery Store in UP's Sambhal

