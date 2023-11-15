A minor explosion in the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express on Wednesday, November 15, resulted in three injuries. The Darbhanga GRP detained two people in connection with the Bihar train explosion. The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm today. Samastipur Railway Division DSP Naveen Kumar said after departing near the home signal of Samastipur, a blast happened in the general compartment of the train. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special in Etawah, No Casualties Reported.

Bihar Train Explosion

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar: A minor explosion was reported in the Bhagalpur-Jaynagar Intercity Express, three people are injured. https://t.co/uUeK7YvhU4 pic.twitter.com/VW9rkbKvBL — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

