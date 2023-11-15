A major fire broke out in the New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special train at the Sarai Bhopat Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Wednesday. As per the reports, at least two coaches on the train caught fire. No casualties were reported as all passengers were disembarked safely. Firemen are on the spot. More details awaited. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Sealdah-Ajmer Express Catches Blaze Near Kaushambi, No Casualty Reported.

Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video

#WATCH | While train number 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach. All passengers were disembarked safely. There are no injuries or… pic.twitter.com/U6LfewBsrx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

