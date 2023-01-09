Several incidents of passengers creating chaos onboard a flight have come to the fore in recent times. In a similar incident, Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF arrested two passengers for creating a ruckus on board an IndiGo flight in an inebriated condition. Patna Airport SHO said that the arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager. Air India: Another Horror Comes to Light! Drunk Passenger Attempted To Touch Eight-Year-Old Girl Inappropriately on Mumbai-London Flight.

Two Arrested for Creating Ruckus in IndiGo Flight:

Bihar | Two passengers arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus onoard an IndiGo flight, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo's manager: Patna Airport SHO to ANI https://t.co/uOBqWVpicS — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

