After the theft of bridges, railway tracks, and mobile towers in Bihar, some villagers of Jahanabad were found to have stolen construction materials of a three km partially-built road. A video of the incident went viral on social media where villagers of Audan Bigha village under Makhdumpur block took away construction materials including concrete, sand, stone chips etc of a road coming under Chief Minister Village Road Project. The foundation stone for the road was laid two months back by local RJD MLA Satish Kumar with an aim to provide good connectivity with district headquarters and the work was in full swing but the villagers have stolen the construction materials of the 3 km road. Bharat Finance Bank Loot Video: Robbers Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Bank at Gunpoint in Bihar's Vaishali, CCTV Footage of Robbery Goes Viral.

Road Construction Materials Stolen in Bihar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)