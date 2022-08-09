Nitish Kumar betrayed the mandate, said the BJP, after the JD(U) chief embraced RJD and Congress to stake claim to form a new government in Bihar. Accusing Nitish Kumar of betraying the people of Bihar and the BJP, president of the saffron party’s state unit Sanjay Jaiswal Tuesday said: “We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP, we won more seats despite that, Nitish Kumar was made the CM. Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people & the BJP.”

Bihar | We fought the 2020 polls together under NDA, the mandate was for JD-U and BJP, we won more seats despite that, Nitish Kumar was made the CM. Whatever happened today is a betrayal of Bihar's people & the BJP: Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal pic.twitter.com/VUL5OVvizT — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022

