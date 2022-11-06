The counting of votes for Mokama by-election result 2022 is underway. RJD candidate Neelam Devi is leading after 9th round of counting as per official ECI trends. Assembly By-Elections Results 2022 Live News Updates: BJP Leads in Adampur and Gola Gokrannath, RJD in Mokama and Gopalganj, TRS Ahead in Munugode

Mokama Bypoll Result 2022:

#BiharByElection | After the 9th round of counting, RJD's Neelam Devi continues her lead on Mokama assembly seat with 35,036 votes. BJP's Sonam Devi trailing with 24,299 votes. pic.twitter.com/HG7VceByyE — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)