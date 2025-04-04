A shocking video from Swaheri village in Bijnor has surfaced on social media, showing a woman brutally beating her elderly father-in-law with sticks. The incident, allegedly over a property dispute, has sparked outrage. According to reports, the accused woman, identified as Rajbala, along with her husband Rishipal, assaulted the elderly man in an attempt to seize his younger son’s land. Following a complaint by the victim, the police have registered a case against the couple at Kotwali City Police Station. The viral video has drawn attention to the incident, prompting authorities to take swift action. Bijnor police confirmed. Bijnor: Woman Slaps Boyfriend Multiple Times at Bus Stand for Ignoring Her Phone Calls, Viral Video Surfaces.

Woman Beats Elderly Father-in-Law With Sticks Over Property Disput

थाना कोतवाली शहर पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है । आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — Bijnor Police (@bijnorpolice) April 4, 2025

यूपी में बहू ने ससुर को लाठी-डंडे से पीटा, बिजनौर का बताया जा रहा वायरल वीडियो !! जमीन के लालच मे बुजुर्ग की सरेआम की महिला ने पिटाई, पीड़ित की शिकायत पर बेटे और उसकी पत्नी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज !! पीड़ित के छोटे बेटे की जमीन हड़पना चाहते है आरोपी, पुलिस पति-पत्नी के खिलाफ मुकदमा… pic.twitter.com/zPy8UMnjdj — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) April 4, 2025

