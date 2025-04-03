A dramatic scene unfolded at Bijnor bus stand, Uttar Pradesh, when a young woman from Chandigarh confronted her boyfriend over alleged betrayal. Furious over his repeated avoidance of her calls, she summoned him to the spot and slapped him multiple times in front of stunned onlookers. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media. Despite the public humiliation, the boyfriend remained calm and did not retaliate. After the heated exchange, he reportedly pacified the woman and left with her on his Bullet motorcycle. The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some supporting the woman’s actions while others criticised the public display. Basti: 2 Women Brutally Thrash Lawyer Outside Civil Court for Abusing Them Over Phone Call, Police Launch Probe After Video Goes Viral.

Woman Slaps Boyfriend at Bijnor Bus Stand

प्रेमी को थप्पड़ जडे.. बेवफाई से थी आहत, कॉल भी रिसीव नहीं कर रहा था UP के बिजनौर बस स्टैंड पर उस समय भीड़ इकठ्ठा हो गई जब चंडीगढ़ से अपने बॉयफ्रेंड को तलाश करते हुए युवती बिजनौर पहुंच गई। बॉयफ्रेंड उसकी कॉल रिसीव नहीं कर रहा था। युवती को एक बच्ची संग बिजनौर आ गई। किसी तरह युवक… pic.twitter.com/64otlbGXxI — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) April 3, 2025

