On Friday morning, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the train accident site near Domohani, Jalpaiguri. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Preliminary inquiry shows there was a glitch in locomotive equipment. "The Commission of Rail Safety is conducting an inquiry to find the root cause behind the accident," he further added. Reportedly, at least 9 passengers on board the Bikaner-Guwahati Express died and around 45 were injured in the tragic train accident.

Check Tweet:

Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap: "Preliminary inquiry shows there was a glitch in locomotive equipment. The Commission of Rail Safety is conducting an inquiry to find the root cause behind the accident," says Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the mishap site https://t.co/Hs4MR243cb pic.twitter.com/enlJI3gEDA — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)