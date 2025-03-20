In a shocking incident, three members of a family were found dead in their home in Bikaner, Rajasthan, with authorities suspecting suicide. CO Vishal Jangid stated that police responded after neighbours reported a foul smell from the house. Upon entering, they discovered the decomposed bodies, estimated to be at least 15 days old. A forensic team has been called in to investigate, and officials say only a post-mortem can confirm the exact cause of death. The police have launched a probe to determine the circumstances leading to the tragedy. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. Kota Suicide: MBBS Student Found Hanging in Hostel Room in Rajasthan, Family Blames College Management for Not Passing Him in First-Year Examination.

Three Family Members Found Dead at Home in Bikaner

Bikaner, Rajasthan: 3 members of a family were found dead in a suspected suicide case. CO Vishal Jangid says, "Information was received about a foul smell coming from inside a house. Upon receiving the report, a team was dispatched to the location. Upon arrival, they discovered… pic.twitter.com/ZuA0NkRWil — IANS (@ians_india) March 20, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)