Local authorities issued warning to prevent fishermen from venturing into the deep sea in view of severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' over the Arabian Sea. According to local reports, fishermen are staying close to the shore and not going deep sea after there were strong winds on Tuesday night. Within the following twenty-four hours, the storm is predicted to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, according to IMD. Cyclone Biparjoy Dates in Mumbai & Konkan: Heavy Rains, Flash Floods Expected? IMD Warns Low Pressure Area Likely to Form in Arabian Sea, May Trigger Heavy Rainfall in Parts of Maharashtra.

Kerala Authorities Issues Warning in View of Biparjoy Cyclone

Thiruvananthapuram | Warning issued by local authorities to prevent fishermen from venturing into the deep sea in view of severe cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' over the Arabian Sea Fishermen are staying close to the shore and not going deep sea after there were strong winds last… pic.twitter.com/KvrRlRnle1 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

