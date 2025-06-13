A viral video showing Farheen Khan, wife of Chhatisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa DSP Taslim Arif, celebrating her birthday atop a government vehicle has triggered outrage online. The video, reportedly shot at Sargana Resort, shows Farheen cutting a cake, spraying snow, and writing her age on the windscreen of the official car, all while sitting on the bonnet. The vehicle, equipped with a blue beacon, had its doors and trunk open during the reel shoot. The incident has raised serious concerns over the misuse of government resources for personal celebrations. According to rules, official vehicles are restricted to government use only. No official action has been reported against the DSP at the time of writing. Amethi: Viral Video Shows People Filtering and Taking Refined Oil From Mud After Oil Tanker Overturns in Uttar Pradesh (Watch).

Birthday Bash on Official Vehicle

