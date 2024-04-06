PM Narendra Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders took to social media to wish party workers on BJP Foundation Day 2024 on Saturday, April 6. Taking to X, PM Modi wrote “Today, on the Sthapana Diwas of BJP, I extend my greetings to all fellow party karyakartas from across the length and breadth of India. I also recall with great reverence the hardwork, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our Party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India’s preferred party, which has always served with the motto of ‘Nation First.’" National president of BJP, JP Nadda, on X wrote “on the foundation day of the BJP, I pay my respects to all my senior leaders, who gave the organisation nationwide expansion through their sacrifice, dedication and hard work. On this occasion, heartiest wishes of the foundation day to all the workers. Under the leadership of PM Modi, all the BJP workers are moving ahead on the path of unprecedented victory in the upcoming general elections with the resolve to build a developed India.” Other senior party leaders like Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh also wished the party workers on BJP foundation day. BJP Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know the History and Significance of BJP Sthapna Diwas That Celebrates the Formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP Foundation Day 2024

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर देशभर के मेरे कर्मठ और परिश्रमी कार्यकर्ताओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। आज @BJP4India की उन सभी महान विभूतियों को नमन करने का दिन है, जिन्होंने वर्षों की अपनी कड़ी मेहनत, संघर्ष और त्याग से पार्टी को सींचकर इस ऊंचाई तक पहुंचाया है। मैं… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2024

केंद्र हो या राज्य, हमारी पार्टी ने सुशासन को नए सिरे से परिभाषित किया है। हमारी योजनाओं और नीतियों ने देश के गरीब और वंचित भाई-बहनों को एक नई ताकत दी है। जो लोग दशकों तक हाशिए पर रहे थे, उन्हें अपने लिए भाजपा में उम्मीद की बड़ी किरण दिखी। भाजपा उनकी सशक्त आवाज बनकर सामने आई।… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2024

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के स्थापना दिवस पर अपने सभी वरिष्ठ नेताओं को सादर नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने त्याग, समर्पण और परिश्रम से संगठन को राष्ट्रव्यापी विस्तार प्रदान किया। इस अवसर पर सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी… pic.twitter.com/47YnvZXBIA — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) April 6, 2024

भाजपा के स्थापना दिवस पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। मैं पार्टी के सभी कार्यकर्ताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने अथक परिश्रम के बलबूते पर भाजपा को भारत की ही दुनिया का नंबर वन राजनीतिक दल बनाया है। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @NarendraModi के नेतृत्व में आज भाजपा विकसित भारत के संकल्प को… — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh) April 6, 2024

