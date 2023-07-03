West Bengal Police has recovered the body of a BJP leader named Bankim Hansda from Bodo area of Purulia district. This comes days after BJP booth president Dipak Samanta was found hanging in his residence at Balpai village in Paschim Medinipur district. Purulia DSP Abhijeet Bandopadhyay said that an investigation has been launched into the matter. BJP Leader Found Dead in West Bengal: Body of Missing Bharatiya Janta Party Leader Found Hanging at His Residence in Paschim Medinipur District.

BJP Leader Found Dead in West Bengal

West Bengal | Police recovered the body of a BJP leader named Bankim Hansda from Bodo area of Purulia district. Further investigation into the matter is underway: Purulia DSP Abhijeet Bandopadhyay — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

