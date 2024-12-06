BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar was sworn in as the Maharashtra Assembly Protem Speaker today, December 6, at the Maharashtra Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. The oath was administered by state Governor CP Radhakrishnan in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kolambkar's appointment comes a day after Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar taking their oaths as Deputy CMs. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Assumes Office After Taking Oath as Chief Minister for 3rd Time.

Kalidas Kolambkar Takes Oath As Maharashtra Assembly Protem Speaker

#WATCH | Mumbai: BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar takes oath as the Maharashtra Assembly Protem Speaker at Maharashtra Raj Bhawan administered by state Governor CP Radhakrishnan in the presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. pic.twitter.com/IHSA6Ube6z — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2024

