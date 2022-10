BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore: Strong opposition is required for strong democracy. After long period of time, Congress is looking away from one family but still it has searched a rubber stamp. Their internal election is just a fraud and drama.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2022

