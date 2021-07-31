Babul Supriyo Quits Politics, BJP MP & Ex-Union Minister Makes Announcement Through His Facebook Page

BJP MP & ex-Union Minister Babul Supriyo quits politics, makes an announcement through his Facebook page. "Goodbye. I'm not going to any political party. TMC, Congress, CPI(M) nobody has called me, I'm not going anywhere...One need not be in politics to do social work," he posts pic.twitter.com/MLSHfaFq6x — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

