BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday appointed Phunchok Stanzin as new the state president of Ladakh BJP. Phunchok Stanzin has served as a state vice-president of BJP Ladakh and executive councillor of BJP-led Leh Council. The appointment of Phunchok Stanzin as new the State president of Ladakh BJP comes into power with immediate effect.

