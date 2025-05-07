A 15-minute blackout was observed across key areas of Delhi, including Connaught Place, India Gate, , Moti Nagar and Khan Market, as part of the nationwide civil defence mock drill, "Operation Abhyaas." The blackout, which took place from 8 pm to 8:15 pm, was coordinated by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in compliance with directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The drill, aimed at testing emergency preparedness, did not affect hospitals, metro stations, or other critical facilities. Mock Drill Update: India Conducts Nationwide Civil Defence Drills Amid Heightened Tensions With Pakistan Following ‘Operation Sindoor’ (Watch Videos).

15-Minute Power Cut at India Gate for Mock Drill

VIDEO | Delhi: Blackout observed at India Gate as part of the nationwide emergency mock drill following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3crifC4LFR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2025

Power Cut at Connaught Place as Part of Nationwide Drill

VIDEO | Delhi: Blackout observed at Cannaught Place as part of the nationwide emergency mock drill following directives from MHA.#mockdrill #PahalgamTerrorAttack (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7MdiNlB0h9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 7, 2025

Moti Nagar Faces Blackout During Civil Defence Mock Drill

#WATCH | Blackout in Moti Nagar area of Delhi, as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA. pic.twitter.com/pfOlvGHbPk — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Khan Market Sees Power Cut in Nationwide Civil Defence Exercise

#WATCH | Blackout in Khan Market area of Delhi, as part of the mock drill ordered by the MHA. pic.twitter.com/bnbTjIf0lQ — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

