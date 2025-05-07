India launched large-scale civil defence drills across cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Jaipur amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. This comes hours after Indian armed forces executed missile strikes on nine terror targets under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Pakistan and PoK. The National Disaster Management Authority-led drills aim to assess emergency preparedness in hospitals, schools, and offices. Citizens have been instructed to cease outdoor activities and minimize phone use during sirens. The Ministry of Home Affairs cited rising threats following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, prompting PM Modi to hold urgent security reviews. Civil Defence Mock Drill: List of Do’s and Don’ts for Nationwide Security Drills Today.

Mock Drill in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A mock drill is being carried out at Mumbai's Cross Maidan. MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today. pic.twitter.com/q7DEzQeOAM — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Mock Drill in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: A comprehensive mock drill is being conducted at NDMC Office. MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today. pic.twitter.com/yXDl8jpmY0 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Mock Drill in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: A comprehensive mock drill is being conducted at Halsuru lake. MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today. pic.twitter.com/1uBNgRQ5CR — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

India Conducts Nationwide Mock Drill

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: A comprehensive mock drill is being conducted at MI Road. MHA has ordered a nationwide mock drill today. pic.twitter.com/ZmY7fWx1Y9 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: A mock drill is being conducted in the Raj Mahal area pic.twitter.com/BMk1ST7gD5 — IANS (@ians_india) May 7, 2025

