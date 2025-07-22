During an alimony hearing in the Supreme Court today, July 22, CJI BR Gavai asked a woman what her demand for alimony is. The woman applicant said that she just wants the house in Mumbai and INR 12 crore for maintenance. Replying to her, CJI BR Gavai said, "But that house is in Kalpataru… one of the good builders. You’re an IT person. You’ve done your MBA. You’re in demand ..Bengaluru, Hyderabad... Why don’t you work also?" Post this, the woman applicant said that her husband is very rich. She also claimed that he had sought the nullity of the marriage, claiming she is schizophrenic. However, senior advocate Madhavi Divan, who appeared on behalf of the husband, told the court that the woman also has to work. "Everything cannot be demanded like this," she added. After hearing both sides, the Supreme Court reserved an order in connection with the matter. The courtroom exchange has gone viral on social media. ‘You Too Committed Offence By Having Sex Outside Marriage’: Supreme Court Warns Married Woman Over Affair, Upholds Lover’s Bail.

Courtroom Exchange Between CJI BR Gavai and Woman Applicant Goes Viral

A Battle for Alimony in the #SupremeCourt Chief Justice B.R: What is your demand (for alimony)? Lady: Just the house in Mumbai, free of all costs. And ₹12 crore as maintenance. CJI Gavai: But that house is in Kalpataru… one of the good builders. You’re an IT person. You’ve… pic.twitter.com/8t2Kkv7eWP — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) July 22, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)