The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case. The trio have been granted bail after being in jail for nearly 3 weeks.

Commenting on the new developement, Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, said that Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given on Friday, Rohatgi added. He expressed hope that all of them will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday.

Bombay High Court allows bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Court will pronounce detailed order with reasons tomorrow. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 28, 2021

