In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man named Sarthak Agarwal was allegedly beaten up and thrown from the first floor of a hotel in Bareilly. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday, April 21, at the Radisson Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. A video of the alleged assault caught on camera has also gone viral on social media. The 43-second video clip shows a man allegedly assaulting Sarthak Agarwal, the son of a business leader and later throwing him down from the first floor of the hotel. As the video moves further, the man is seen assaulting another person. It is alleged that the incident occurred during a family program in the hotel. It is reported that a few businessmen were drunk when the alleged incident occurred. An FIR has been filed against Ridhim Arora and Satish Arora. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youths Thrash Woman After She Raises Objection Over 'Drinking' in Bareilly (Watch Video).

Man Assaulted and Thrown from Uttar Pradesh's Hotel

UP : बरेली के होटल रेडिसन में व्यापारी नेता के पुत्र सार्थक अग्रवाल को मारपीट के बाद फर्स्ट फ्लोर से नीचे फेंक दिया। उसको गंभीर चोटें आई हैं। दरअसल, होटल में एक फैमिली प्रोग्राम था। कुछ व्यापारी शराब पीए हुए थे। रिदिम अरोड़ा, सतीश अरोड़ा पर FIR हुई। pic.twitter.com/WEaRJxRSTR — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 21, 2024

