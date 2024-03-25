In a shocking incident, a few Drunk youths assaulted a woman after she objected to drinking in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Reportedly, the woman had asked the youths not to drink alcohol near her house. Enraged over this, the youths barged into the woman's house and thrashed her. The woman sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Panic spread in the area following the incident. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have launched a probe into the matter. Uttar Pradesh: Lady TTE Misbehaves With Female Passenger on Railway Platform At Bareilly Junction, Video Goes Viral.

Woman Beaten for Objecting 'Drinking'

