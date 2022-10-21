In a shocking incident that took place in Pakistan, a firing took place outside Pakistan Election Commission after Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan. The Commission also found Khan guilty of corrupt practices. According to reports, PTI workers of Imran Khan's were baton charged outside the ECP office.

Firing Outside Pakistan Election Commission

#Pakistan: Firing outside Pakistan Election Commission after Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan & found guilty of corrupt practices.#PTI Imran Khan workers baton charged outside ECP office.#ECP #Toshakhana #Imrankhan #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/yEMNrUwl8d — Amit Sahu (@amitsahujourno) October 21, 2022

Protests by Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Supporters

#BreakingNews | Firing outside Pakistan Election Commission office amid protests by Former Pakistan PM #ImranKhan's supporters after he is disqualified by Pakistan Election Commission to hold Public Office pic.twitter.com/gpAezwMRI7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 21, 2022

