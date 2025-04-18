A shocking case of marriage fraud has emerged from Meerut, where a young man was allegedly tricked into marrying a 25-years-older widow instead of her daughter, who was initially shown to him for Nikah. The victim has accused his own brother and sister-in-law of orchestrating the deceit. According to the man, when he protested the switch, he was threatened with a false rape case to force his consent. The accused reportedly manipulated the situation and conducted the Nikah with the woman’s mother instead. The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting rising concerns over family betrayal and fraudulent marriages. Police have been approached, and an investigation is underway. Gorakhpur: Man Marries 2 Women in a Day in Uttar Pradesh; Weds Girlfriend in the Morning, Then Woman Chosen by Family at Night.

Bride Scam in Meerut

