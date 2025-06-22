A horrifying video from Telangana’s Nirmal district shows a man, identified as Siddhiram from Jawul (K) village in Tanur Mandal, being brutally beaten by a group of men. The attack reportedly stemmed from a drunken dispute. In the viral footage, Siddhiram is seen pleading for mercy as three to four attackers assault him with sticks and stones. Despite two women trying to intervene, the assault continues until villagers arrive and stop the attackers. Siddhiram, left writhing on the ground in pain, was rushed to Bainsa Area Hospital with serious injuries. The video has sparked outrage online. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Convoy Vehicle Runs Over Man, Crushes His Head in Guntur; Probe Ordered As Terrifying Video Goes Viral.

Brutal Assault Caught on Camera in Telangana

