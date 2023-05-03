Abattoirs and meat shops will be closed in Agra on Friday, May 5 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The Agra Municipal Corporation has ordered a complete ban on the sale of meat on the day. Various licensed meat houses in the city will remain closed for the day, though AMC has warned of legal action if found operation on Friday. Ram Navami 2022: Bengaluru Civic Agency Prohibits Animal Slaughter, Meat Sale on Sri Rama Navami on April 10.

Agra Civic Body Bans Slaughter and Sale of Meat on May 5

On the occasion of the celebration of Buddha Purnima (5th May) there is a complete ban on the slaughter and sale of meat in the City of Agra. pic.twitter.com/KOnTbuOLvG — DrAKSingh (@drajayvwo) May 3, 2023

