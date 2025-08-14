Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray strongly criticised the civic bodies over meat shop closure orders on Independence Day (August 15), calling it an unwarranted intrusion into personal choice. “What people eat on Independence Day is their right and freedom,” he said, adding that even in his household, non-vegetarian food like prawns and fish is part of religious traditions, including during Navratri. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also weighed in, saying that the state government does not regulate food choices. On being asked about municipal corporations ordering closure of abattoir on August 15, CM Fadnavis said, "The state never took such a decision. A government resolution (GR) was issued in August 1988. Municipal corporations take such decisions (ordering closure of slaughterhouses) on their own. Even I was not aware of such a GR existing for such a long period. I also learned about it (GR) through the media. Similar decisions were taken when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra (November 2019-June 22). Independence Day 2025: Meat Shop Closure Order on I-Day Callous and Unconstitutional, Says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Maharashtra Meat Ban on Independence Day: Aaditya Thackeray vs Devendra Fadnavis

