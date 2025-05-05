Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NSE: ADANIPORTS) shares surged by 4.36%, reaching INR 1,322.30 at 9:58 AM IST on May 5, 2025. This increase of INR 55.20 was driven by the company’s solid financial performance and positive market sentiment. The stock opened at INR 1,290.00, peaked at INR 1,326.00, and saw a low of INR 1,285.70 during the session. IOC Share Price Today, May 5: Stocks of Indian Oil Corporation Jump to INR 148.74, Check Latest Price at NSE.

Adani Ports Share Price Today, May 5

Adani Ports Share Price Today, May 5

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)