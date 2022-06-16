The building collapsed in Delhi's Paharganj area near Khanna market on June 16. Several people reported being feared trapped. 7 fire engines rushed to the spot, said the Delhi fire department.

A house collapse call was received from the Paharganj area near Khanna market and The Vivek Hotel at 20:40 hours today. So far, one three-year-old child, two girls, and their father were rescued from the collapsed structure, said fire department to ANI news agency.

Building collapse in Paharganj area, three people rescued, several feared trapped; seven fire engines rushed to the spot: Delhi Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

