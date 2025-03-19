In a shocking incident in Bulandshahr's Anupshahr, two men, Ajay and Vijay, brutally beat Mukesh and hung him from the roof of a three-storey building. A video of the horrific attack quickly went viral, showing the victim being assaulted while suspended from the rooftop. In response, Anupshahr Kotwali police registered an FIR against the accused. Authorities confirmed that actions would be taken based on the video evidence, including charges of physical assault and attempted murder. Investigations are ongoing, and police have assured further legal proceedings. Bulandshahr: Young Girl's Body Found in Suitcase in Uttar Pradesh, Postmortem Report Confirms Poisoning; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Police Act After Video Shows Man Hung, Beaten from Roof in Bulandshahr

गुंडागर्दी की पराकाष्ठा... यूपी : जिला बुलंदशहर में अजय–विजय ने मुकेश को पीटते हुए छत से नीचे लटका दिया। अनूपशहर कोतवाली पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज की। ⚠️Trigger Warning: Sensitive Media⚠️ pic.twitter.com/C7LDYVCkay — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 18, 2025

Video of Man Hung From Roof in Bulandshahr Goes Viral

