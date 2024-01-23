Illegal construction was demolished in Mumbai's Mira Road on Tuesday, January 23, where clashes took place after the Ram Temple rally on the night of January 21. A video from the location has surfaced on social media that shows Bulldozer Action in Mira Road being carried out days after communal violence. 13 were arrested in connection with a clash in Mira Road during a vehicle rally celebrating the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Anyone trying to disrupt law and order" in the state would be punished severely. The complete details of the incident in the Naya Nagar area of Mira-Bhyander were taken last night only. I was in constant touch with the Mira-Bhyander Police Commissioner till 3.30 am Monday. Police have been instructed to take strict action against the accused. In this case, 13 accused have been detained so far and the process of identifying the other accused is underway by checking the CCTV footage. Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated," Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X Monday night. Mira Road News: Person Who Posted Video About Clash Between Two Communities in Naya Nagar Arrested, Says DCP Jayant Bajbale.

Bulldozer Action in Mira Road

#WATCH | Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of… pic.twitter.com/gx0RAhB8uH — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Illegal Constructions Demolished in Naya Nagar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)