DCP Jayant Bajbale of Mira Bhayandar, on Tuesday, January 23, spoke about the communal clash that broke out in Mira Road recently. "Several videos of the clash between two communities in Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai went viral on social media. A video of a person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and MBVV police have sought two days of custody," he said. Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, January 22, stated that 13 people were arrested in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in Mira Road. Mira Road News: Devendra Fadnavis Says 13 Arrested So Far in Connection With Communal Dispute in Naya Nagar, Probe Underway.

MBVV Police Have Sought Two Days of Custody

#UPDATE | Several videos of the clash between two communities in Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai went viral on social media. A video of a person named Abu Shaikh went viral where he was seen provoking people. The person who posted this video has been arrested and MBVV police have… — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)