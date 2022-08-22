The Indian Ministry of Railway has shared a video confirming the successful completion of the first 1 km of the continuous viaduct, reportedly being made for the launch of the bullet train in India today on August 22. This marks another milestone achieved by the Rail Ministry of India.

Watch video:

Bullet Train: First milestone achieved, moving towards glory. pic.twitter.com/bUKeLyRk1a — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 22, 2022

