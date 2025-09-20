The Ministry of Railways announced a significant decision on Saturday, September 20, aimed at providing relief to passengers. The Ministry of Railways has decided to reduce the maximum selling price of Rail Neer from INR 15 to INR 14 for a 1-litre bottle and from INR 10 to INR 9 for a 500 ml bottle, directly passing on the benefit of the reduced GST to consumers. The revised rates will be effective from Monday, September 22. The new rates are now INR 14 for a 1-litre bottle and from INR 9 for a 500 ml bottle. "In continuation of Board’s above referred Circular, Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) with the concurrence of the F(C) Directorate, have now decided as under:- 1. Maximum retail price of packaged drinking water bottle ‘Rail Neer’ shall be revised from 15/- to 14/- per bottle of one litre and 10/- to 9/- per bottle of 500 ml capacity. 2. Maximum retail price of IRCTC/Railways shortlisted packaged drinking water bottles of other brands sold in railway premises/trains shall also be revised from 15/- to ₹14/- per bottle of one litre and 10/- to ₹9/- per bottle of 500 ml capacity," the official statement of the Railways Ministry read. IRCTC Train Ticket Booking New Rule: From October 1, Aadhaar Authentication Mandatory for First 15 Minutes of Reservation Opening; What It Means.

Rail Neer Price Drop After GST Cut

