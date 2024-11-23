Byculla Assembly Election Results 2024: Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Wins, Defeats Yamini Jadhav by 31,361 Votes

Socially Team Latestly|
    Assembly Election Results 2024: Landslide Win for BJP-Led MahaYuti in Maharashtra, JMM-Led INDIA Retains Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: Landslide Win for BJP-Led MahaYuti in Maharashtra, JMM-Led INDIA Retains Jharkhand
    Nov 23, 2024 05:29 PM IST

    In a closely contested battle for the Byculla seat in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav lost to Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Jamsutkar emerged victorious with a total of 80,133 votes, securing a lead of 31,361 votes over Jadhav, who garnered 48,772 votes. Despite Jadhav's efforts, it was Jamsutkar who clinched the win in this competitive race, marking a significant result for Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in Byculla.

